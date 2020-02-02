|
|
Gregory P. Rosso
On Monday, December 16, 2019, Gregory P Rosso, a loving son, brother, and friend to all, passed away at the age of 55. Greg was born on September 20, 1964 in Seattle, WA to Jerry & Carol Rosso.
A celebration of life will be held on February 8th 11am at Billy Baroo's at Foster Golf Course, 13500 Interurban Ave South
Tukwila, WA 98168
Donations in honor of Greg can be made to Seattle Parks Specialized Programs 4554 NE 41st St., Seattle, WA 98105
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020