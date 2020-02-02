Home

Columbia Funeral Home - Seattle
4567 RAINIER AVE S
SEATTLE, WA 98118
(206) 722-1100
Gregory P. Rosso

Gregory P. Rosso Obituary
Gregory P. Rosso

On Monday, December 16, 2019, Gregory P Rosso, a loving son, brother, and friend to all, passed away at the age of 55. Greg was born on September 20, 1964 in Seattle, WA to Jerry & Carol Rosso.

A celebration of life will be held on February 8th 11am at Billy Baroo's at Foster Golf Course, 13500 Interurban Ave South

Tukwila, WA 98168

Donations in honor of Greg can be made to Seattle Parks Specialized Programs 4554 NE 41st St., Seattle, WA 98105

For more information and to sign his guest book go to

www.columbiafuneralhome.com or www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020
