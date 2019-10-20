|
Gretchen Quine Ilgenfritz
June 9, 1934 ~ October 9, 2019
Gretchen Quine Ilgenfritz peacefully completed her journey in this world October 9, 2019 with family by her side. Born Gretchen Harriet Quine to George Dunstone Quine and Harriet Watson Keese, she grew up in Dearborn, Michigan and attended the Henry Ford Academy at Greenfield Village. She earned a degree in Education from the University of Michigan, where she met her future husband, Robert Harvey (Bob) llgenfritz and began a 63-year partnership full of love, adventure and achievement.
Bob's work led to homes and friendships in Boston, Massachusetts; Waynesboro, Virginia; St. Louis, Missouri; and Erie, Pennsylvania. They built a family with sons Kurt Keese, Douglas Harvey and Eric Dunstone (Ric). They settled in Mercer Island, Washington in 1975, where she lived for 32 years.
Gretchen lived a value-driven life, engaging robustly in the community and instilling values of service and humanity in her sons. She was a state and national leader for the American Association of University Women (AAUW), where she championed gender equity among higher education professionals and for girls and young women in science, technology, engineering and math programs. She served two terms on the Mercer Island School Board, including one as Board President. She served on the Puget Sound Association of Educational Service Districts board, where she focused on gender and racial equity in the delivery of K-12 curriculums. She earned her Master's degree in early childhood education at UW, and ran for the Washington State Legislature.
She advocated for civil rights and drug abuse prevention in the 60s and 70s. She was a life-long member of the Philanthropic Education Association (PEO), a board member of the Eastside Domestic Violence Program, and served with the Michigan Alumni Association, raising funds and distributing scholarships.
Gretchen loved a crowded table. She opened her home and heart to all, and reveled in churning out fabulous cuisine and holiday cheer. She loved the arts, sailing Puget Sound, and getaways to her Alpental chalet. She traveled the world, including the Isle of Man, her grandfather's home. And, she was a life-long sports fan, starting with the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings. On any summer evening, she'd have the Mariners on the radio wafting through house.
Gretchen Quine Ilgenfritz was a woman of power and grace. She brought those qualities to bear on her world, intent on lifting others up. She lived and loved fully, and gave generously of herself. Gretchen is survived by her husband Bob, son Kurt and his wife Twila; son Doug and his wife Kris; son Ric and his wife Jen; and grandchildren Robert Bolds (Bo), Luke, Tess and Ian.
Services will be October 25th, 2019 at Mercer Island Presbyterian Church at 1:00, reception to follow at the Mercer Island Community Center 3:00-5:00 In lieu of flowers, please send donations in care of American Association of University Women at 1310 L Street NW, Suite 1000, Washington, DC 20005; or https://ww2.aauw.org/donate-gift-new/. (Specify "Gretchen Q. Ilgenfritz Memorial Fund").
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019