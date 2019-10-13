|
Grete Marie Carlson
Grete Marie (Helstad) Carlson was born in Alesund, Norway to Hilmar and Gunvor Helstad on January 20, 1948. She passed away on October 8, 2019 after battling pancreatic cancer for 2.5 years. She was 71. Her family emigrated to Seattle in 1954. Grete graduated from Ingraham High School in 1966 and attended Seattle Pacific, where she met the love of her life, Douglas Carlson. After living in CO, IL, and NY, they settled in Iowa, where they raised their two daughters. Grete's career focused on fundraising for non-profits helping people realize their potential. She was a grant writer, speechwriter, marketer and designer. Friends cherished Grete's warm, caring personality and faithful friendship. Deep faith sustained Grete and Doug throughout their life together, and they shared in the life of numerous Christian faith communities around the country. She and Doug retired to Lummi Island, WA in 2013, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August 2019. She is survived by her husband, her mother, her two daughters and son-in-law.
A memorial service with be held on Saturday, October 19, 2:30 p.m. at the Lummi Island Congregational Church.
Those wishing to leave a memorial are invited to donate to either "The Gathering Place," a future building for the Lummi Island community (Checks to Lummi Island Congregational Church, PO Box 6, Lummi Island, WA 98262); or the Whatcom County Hospice Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019