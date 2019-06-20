Gunvor Maria McClinton



Her family is sad to report the passing of Gunvor Maria Elisabeth Nyzell McClinton on June 8, 2019.



Gunvor was born and raised in Torshalla, Sweden on January 9, 1925.



Gunvor owned a hair salon in her youth. On a trip with several friends to Tivoli Gardens, in Copenhagen, Denmark, she met a young naval officer, Ensign Robert (Bob) McClinton. After five days the young officer wisely proposed, through an interpreter, and Gunvor accepted.



Returning home, she began learning English. She soon sailed to America, where she was met and stayed with Bob's father and stepmother, until his tour of duty was over. They married on July 1,



1948 in Bronxville, NY. She became his greatest supporter and did double duty as a full time mother and a "Navy Wife".



They were married for 70 years. Bob retired from the Navy as a Rear Admiral in 1982 and, in effect, she retired from the Navy at the same time. They moved first to Sun Valley, Idaho, and then to Sequim, Washington in 1985.



Bob predeceased her on April 12, 2019, very suddenly, due to Congestive Heart Failure.



Gunvor is survived by two daughters: Joyce E Leigh (Eric) of Eagle, Idaho, Kin M Lyttle (John) of Berryville, Virginia She also has 4 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, along with a niece and several other relatives in Sweden.



Through the years, she was a supportive wife, a loving mother, a doting grandmother and great-grandmother, and the ultimate hostess and gourmet cook. Both Bob and Gunvor had many, many friends in Sequim and around the world.



She will be sorely missed.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 1 pm, at



the Sequim Bay Yacht Club, 2577



W. Sequim Bay Road, Sequim, WA.



After the ceremony, Bob will receive full military honors.



Following that, his ashes and those



of his wife of 70 years, Gunvor, will be put aboard his sailboat, the America. Anyone who wishes to join in sailing or motoring out to the Strait of Juan de Fuca, to spread their ashes together, is welcome to join. Published in The Seattle Times from June 20 to June 22, 2019