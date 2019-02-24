Resources More Obituaries for Guy Neubert Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Guy R. Neubert

Guy R. Neubert, 79, of Kirkland, WA passed away on February 5, 2019. He was born on February 2, 1940 to Ralph Neubert and Grace Ring-Neubert at the Kirkland Hospital, in Kirkland, Washington. A lifelong resident of Kirkland, Guy graduated from Lake Washington Senior High in 1958, and married his first and only wife, Pamela Stensland-Neubert in 1968.



Guy had an amazing mind, and an insatiable curiosity as to how things worked - despite never receiving a college degree, Guy was a hard worker and proved himself to be the quintessential scientist. He started his 51 year career at Boeing as an engineering aide and, through much work and self-education, was eventually elevated to Technical Principal. In the 1990's, Guy was a part of a special research partnership between Boeing and NASA, participating in aeroacoustic experiments in the Langley wind tunnel and co-authoring technical papers reporting the results. Guy was well known for his skill in computer modeling and several programs he developed in the 1990's are still used in the industry today.



Guy's curiosity extended well beyond the workplace, and he loved to put his research and development skills into very practical applications. Those that knew him in the 1950's still speak of the car that he and his brother Jim built as teenagers. Over the years, his friends and family watched him build and improve (and occasionally fix) radios, furniture, bicycles, an ultra-light wheelchair for his son, and computers and peripherals. In the 1990's, he developed a special affinity for an archaic computer that he would often pick up at the local thrift stores, the TI-99/4a. He found the TI-installed operating system inadequate, however, so he re-wrote it. Guy loved to share his knowledge about things that fascinated him; so he put his TI software into the public domain - over the years he received many complimentary notes and thank-you's from other TI aficionados! Guy was also a lifelong ham-radio operator, obtaining his license and call sign when he was a teenager, and continued to attend events and gatherings well into his 70's.



Guy is survived by his wife, Pam Neubert, his five children: Julia, Karl, Adrienne, Richard, and Scott, and sisters: Marcia Broden and Annaruth Dunham. He had one brother, Jim Neubert, who passed away in 1976.



A graveside funeral service will be held on February 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Lawns Memorial Park in Redmond.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital Foundation. https://www.seattlechildrens.org/giving/donate/honor-loved-one/



