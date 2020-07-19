Guy Scott Freutel
Guy Scott Freutel, "Scott," was born October 10, 1944 in Alhambra, CA, and passed away on May 12, 2020 in Seattle, WA; he was 75 years old. He is survived by his daughter, Naomi Freutel (Tim Koch); stepson, Tosh Drake (Kim Drake); brother, Eric Freutel (Tanya Freutel); as well as a granddaughter, niece, and cousins.
Please view his obituary at www. funerals.coop/obituaries/guy-scott-freutel.html.
We invite you to view and share memories, photos, stories, and jokes at www.memories.net/page/5359/scott-freutel
.