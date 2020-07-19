1/1
Guy Scott Freutel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guy Scott Freutel

Guy Scott Freutel, "Scott," was born October 10, 1944 in Alhambra, CA, and passed away on May 12, 2020 in Seattle, WA; he was 75 years old. He is survived by his daughter, Naomi Freutel (Tim Koch); stepson, Tosh Drake (Kim Drake); brother, Eric Freutel (Tanya Freutel); as well as a granddaughter, niece, and cousins.

Please view his obituary at www. funerals.coop/obituaries/guy-scott-freutel.html.

We invite you to view and share memories, photos, stories, and jokes at www.memories.net/page/5359/scott-freutel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
2011 1st Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98109
(206) 529-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved