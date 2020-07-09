Gwen Phillips



Gwen was a long time Bellevue resident. She was born to Alden and Tillie Faltys on January 3, 1927, on their family farm in Clarkson NE.



In 1949, Gwen married her high school sweetheart, Merlin "Spence" Phillips. They spent sixty-six wonderful years together until Spence's passing in 2015. Gwen and Spence raised their three children in Nebraska, Indiana, California and Washington. Gwen worked for 18 years in the Men's Dept. at Nordstrom in Bellevue, which she loved. Throughout her life, she enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. She was a fabulous cook!



Gwen was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children, Jim (Diane) Phillips, Ann Phillips and Mary (Larry) Ortbal. Grandchildren, Gena (Elliot) Longanecker, Mary (Andrew) Kastning and Kara Ortbal. Great-grandchildren, Ryan and Austin Longanecker and Fae Kastning. Sister, Naomi (Jim) Pencil, niece Kim Logsdon and nephew Bill Phillips.



She will be deeply missed.



