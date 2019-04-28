Gwen Purdy



Gwen was born in Hastings, NE to Laura Barnes & John Harris. Her father moved often in search of better teaching jobs; Gwen symbolized the number of her homes by wearing 42 rings. Gwen was born an artist, but to please her father she did science until she blew up an experiment in the lab at UW. She pursued art in many forms thereafter. She met Donald Purdy at a Christian Club and instantly recognized him as the man of her life. They announced their engagement on top of Mt. St. Helens in 1949, which Gwen climbed in saddle shoes. Later they climbed Mt. Adams, Mt. Baker, and Gwen's Everest, Mt. Rainier, summited on her 43rd birthday. They settled in Langley, WA where Don practiced medicine. With 6 kids plus other foster children, she sewed their clothes and her own Chanel-like suits. She started Island Co. Theater with 5 others, completed a 2-year acting program in 1 year at Everett Community College. She worked in community theaters for 30 years in Langley, Everett, Macon, GA, and W. Seattle. After her last child was 4, she revived the artist community in Langley, opening a gallery, Gwen's Den, and continuing to paint to the end. She became a meditator drawn to Buddhism.



Gwen is survived by her 6 children, Jon (Adrienne), Joan (James), Dana, Dale (Bob), Joel (Kari), and Jann (Jeff); her 10 grandchildren Megan, Canon, Dana, Erin, Daniel, Sam, Evan, Shon, Dain, & Margo; her 6 great-grandchildren, Finley, Reese, Maya, Sebastien, Mesa, and Boris. She is preceded by Don and son-in-law Jeff. To sum up who she was, after receiving a used 1950s Pontiac as a gift from Don, she painted it purple and silver, grape leaves trailing down the roof; she later sold it for $50 (~$525 today) as a yard ornament. ~ Sign Gwen's Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary