Gwendolen Mary Harris Baker
Gwen died peacefully of natural causes on March 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Eric and is survived by her son Peter of Seattle. She was born in Bradford, England on August 23, 1928. Gwen had a career as a nurse in England and with Group Health in Redmond. She traveled the world with Eric and many of their friends. Gwen had a lovely soprano voice that she used to praise God as a member of St. John's choir.
A memorial service will be held at 10am on Saturday April 13 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 105 State St, Kirkland, WA, 98033.
Gwen requested that gifts in her memory be made to St. John's Organ Fund.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019