|
|
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Elizabeth Josephine Merendino Raudsep
Age 80, longtime resident of Shoreline, Washington, passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on January 11, 2019, from lung cancer.
At Gwen's request, there will be no formal services.
A celebration of her life will be held on the 81st anniversary of her birth, Sunday, May 5th from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the
Edmonds Yacht Club.
For her full obituary see https://funerals.coop/obituaries/gwendolyn-gwen-elizabeth-josephine-merendino-raudsep.html
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019