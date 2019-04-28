Home

Gwendolyn Gwen Elizabeth Josephine Merendino Raudsep

Gwendolyn Gwen Elizabeth Josephine Merendino Raudsep Obituary
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Elizabeth Josephine Merendino Raudsep

Age 80, longtime resident of Shoreline, Washington, passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on January 11, 2019, from lung cancer.

At Gwen's request, there will be no formal services.

A celebration of her life will be held on the 81st anniversary of her birth, Sunday, May 5th from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the

Edmonds Yacht Club.

For her full obituary see https://funerals.coop/obituaries/gwendolyn-gwen-elizabeth-josephine-merendino-raudsep.html
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019
