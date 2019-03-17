Resources More Obituaries for Hall Baetz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hall Baetz

Obituary Condolences Flowers Hall Baetz



Hall Baetz, long-time resident of Seattle and Port Townsend, WA, died February 9, 2019 as a result of a brain hemorrhage. He was 77.



Hall was born in Salt Lake City, UT to Jean (Anderson) and Hall Baetz. He spent his younger years in Salt Lake then Denver, CO, until his father's work in the movie theater business brought the family of six to Seattle in 1953. Hall and his siblings helped run the family-owned Ballard Theater, where he worked the concession stand until graduating from Garfield High School in 1959. He then went on to the University of Washington, working his way through his undergraduate degree then Law School with various jobs including Elevator Operator for the Space Needle during the 1962 World's Fair.



Hall met the love of his life Dorothy O'Meara, in 1966 during his second year of Law School. They were married on August 27, 1966 and built a happy life together for more than 52 years. After Hall finished law school, the newly married couple moved to Washington DC where Hall practiced law and Dorothy worked for Senator Jackson, and where their sons Hall Jr and Brant were born. They returned to Seattle in 1969, settling into the Capitol Hill neighborhood where they had their third child Kate. Hall, now known as Hall Sr, joined the Seattle firm Davis Wright, where he practiced law for 40 years as a litigator. He left to start his own firm with two former partners in 2008.



Hall had a good life and lived every day with passion. He loved his wife, his kids, his grandchildren, his sister, his in-laws and their families. He took great pride in the house he built of wood and glass that sits overlooking Discovery Bay, how it brought everyone together and what it meant to his family. He loved to run with the Torrs and to golf and fish with his sons. He loved great movies, grand operas and maritime history. He was a gifted painter, particularly of tall ship scenes and Pacific Northwest landscapes, and had recently developed a talent for carving totem poles inspired by local Native American tribes. Hall was a devoted cyclist and over the past several years, directed his vision and passion toward the Olympic Discovery Trail, working tirelessly to spearhead the development of a safe route for cyclists around Discovery Bay. It is in all these things that Hall lives on, and in these places we'll find him.



Hall is survived by his wife and partner of 52 years Dorothy, his two sons Hall Baetz Jr and Brant Baetz, daughter Kate (Baetz) Mercier and husband Brett, his four favorite grandchildren Isobel, Olivia, Sophie and Caleb of Seattle, his sister Mary Jane Baetz of Phoenix, AZ, the Torrs, and an extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues.



A memorial gathering will be



held in Hall's honor on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2-4 PM at the Mountaineers Club



7700 Sand Point Way NE



Seattle, WA 98115 Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries