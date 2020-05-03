|
Hank M. Nishimura
February 20, 1923 ~ April 3, 2020
Hank was the third of seven children to Genya and Fumi Nishimura.
Hank married Toshiko Onoda on May 1, 1944 and had 4 children: Frank (Naomi), Paul, Nancy (Ronnie) and Michael (Irma). They also had 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was deeply loved and will be missed by his family and friends. Hank was in the US Army 442nd Regiment and MIS unit. He was stationed in the Philippine Islands during WW2. After the war, they settled back in Seattle, where he worked for the US Postal Service until his retirement in 1980. After retirement, Hank and Toshiko travelled extensively and often visited Las Vegas to play in the slot machine tournaments. Toshiko went to heaven in 2006. Hank enjoyed watching all sports.
In lieu of flowers or gifts please donate to .
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020