Emmick Family Funeral Services
3243 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 935-2207
Hank W. (Hannah) Osborne

Hank W. (Hannah) Osborne Obituary
Hank (Hannah) W. Osborne

1953 ~ 2019

Hank (Hannah) Osborne, age 66, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 14, 2019. He honorably served in the United States Army for 3 years. Hank graduated from the Ohio State University and obtained Masters Degrees in English and History. He was a member of St. James Cathedral in Seattle, WA. Hank loved taking pictures and writing short stories.

Graveside Service with Military Honors at Tahoma National Cemetery on Nov.26, 2019 at 2pm.

To share memories of Hank (Hannah) and view the full obituary and guestbook visit:

www.EmmickFunerals.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019
Inform family & friends of Hank's passing.
