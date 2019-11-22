|
Hank (Hannah) W. Osborne
1953 ~ 2019
Hank (Hannah) Osborne, age 66, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 14, 2019. He honorably served in the United States Army for 3 years. Hank graduated from the Ohio State University and obtained Masters Degrees in English and History. He was a member of St. James Cathedral in Seattle, WA. Hank loved taking pictures and writing short stories.
Graveside Service with Military Honors at Tahoma National Cemetery on Nov.26, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019