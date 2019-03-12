Services Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home 508 N 36TH ST SEATTLE , WA 98103-8614 (206) 632-0100 Resources More Obituaries for Hans Schmidt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hans Erich Schmidt

Hans "Erich" was born on April 8, 1928 in Darmstadt, Germany and died March 9, 2019 in Seattle, WA.



He is survived by his loving wife, Rose, of 62 years; sons, Peter and Paul and their wives Gina and Jann, respectively; and grandchildren, Nathaniel and Kayla.



He is preceded in death by his sons, Joseph and Michael who both died shortly after birth.



While in Germany, Erich learned the trade of Cabinet Maker. He excelled in his craft and earned several awards as an apprentice. His training was cut short when he was drafted into the German Army at the young age of 16. He was captured in May of 1945 and remained in Allied Prisoner of War Camps until his release the following September. He entered the camps weighing 135lbs. When discharged, he weighed 97lbs and was ill with dysentery. He remained in Germany until the early 1950's when he immigrated to Canada with the promise of work as a carpenter. His trade was not in demand so he traveled across the country where he hauled fish, unloaded sides of beef from trains, worked as a logger, mined, and accepted any jobs he could find to survive. He made many life-long friends along the way and certainly had more than his share of adventures, including crashing through the ice on a snow mobile while hauling fish on Great Slave Lake.



He eventually met Rose Leibham in Calgary where they married. Rose had a cousin who worked in Houston, Texas so they moved in 1957 in the hope of finding steady work. Erich was successful and worked construction during the day and in the evening, he singly built the family's first house.



Peter and Paul were born in Texas. After living in Houston for about six years, the family moved to Seattle where Erich worked primarily at the Olympic and Westin Hotels in the maintenance department as a carpenter. Erich was responsible for remodeling the Presidential Suite at the Olympic which, at the time, was the hotel of choice of visiting dignitaries and celebrities. He also worked hard remodeling and maintaining rental properties. His tool shop was unlike any of its kind and the envy of anyone who was fortunate enough to be given a tour.



Retiring in the early 90's, Erich finally had more time to do things he loved and became an avid hiker and cyclist. He even rode his bicycle halfway across Canada. He was everyone's favorite expert on local hikes. During this time, he also sang in the Frohsinn Choir at the German House, provided repair work and guidance to many, and enjoyed his grandkids.



To his friends and family, Erich was the hardest working person we will ever know. His attention to detail and the quality of work he produced when working with his hands and wood was unmatched and left others in awe. His skill was such that he was asked to instruct at a local trades school but being the humble man he is, he politely declined.



Over the past six years Erich and Rose have been part of the Mirabella Community where residents and staff have been a blessing of immense support and love.



Erich loved to work hard and stay active but above all else, he loved to laugh and to be with his family and friends.



Erich was laid to rest at



Holyrood Cemetery



in Shoreline, WA.



Celebration of Life will be held



on Sunday, March 17th at 2pm at



Mirabella NW Dining Room



116 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, 98109



