Harlan Richard "Dick" Naud



May 31, 1920 ~ February 23, 2019



Born in Valdez Alaska to Jessie Muriel Jepson and Charles Edward Naud



The family moved from Alaska and settled in Columbia City area of Seattle. He attended Franklin High School. While attending UW he enlisted in the service WWII Aug 22, 1942 He was stationed in India as a Staff Sargent. On May 14 1949 Dick married "June" Mary June Ingebretson. Steven Edward Naud was born Nov 2 1955. Brian David Naud (born Robert Lee Billings-Myers son of Joel Duane Myers and Shirley Mae Billings-Myers) was adopted into the family at birth on July 31 1962. Mary Helen Naud (born to Anton Marshall Pugel aka Stuart Marshall Clements and Theresa Pennacchi (Fasso) was adopted into the family 4 years later as a toddler. He building a wonderful house on 21/2 acres in High Valley community of Squak Mountain in Issaquah The High Valley house was practice place for Steve's rock band Gambler and Genetics, motorcycles for Bri and horses for Mary. Dick ensured a wonderful life for his family. He worked 35 years for Boeing as a buyer, When he was retired from Boeing he went to work for Giddens Industry, It was a devastating day for Dick and June when son Steven died of liver and kidney failure on July 25 1993.



Dick retired at age 79 years old from Giddens in 1999. In 2000, with June suffering from Alzheimer he sold his beloved High Valley house and moved to a retirement residences in the Renton Highlands. June died June 1 2001. In 2016 Dick moved into Merrill Gardens First Hill in Seattle. Dick passed peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:54 pm with family by his side.



He leaves behind Brian and family, Waterville East Wenatchee; and Mary and family, North Bend. Dick was a giver. He gave to family, neighbor, friends, and charities. In lieu of flowers please donate in Dick's name: *Valdez Museum Historical Society Valdez Alaska *Franklin High School Alumni Society / Boys Basketball team *UW men's crew / Library and Informational Study Dept / Native American Studies / History Dept *St. Louise School Bellevue Father Phil's Tuition Assistance Fund *Eastside Catholic High School Sammamish Tuition Assistance Fund *Central Washington University English Dept. *Veterans Hospital Geriatrics Dept Columbia Way Seattle *Merrill Garden First Hill Seattle resident's Activities Fund.



Please refer to Fintoff's for more information and memory book at www.FLINTOFTS.com. Rememberance to be held at Meadowbrook Farm Park 1711 Boalch Avenue, North Bend WA 98045 at March 15 2019 at 1:00 pm. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary