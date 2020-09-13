1/
Harley H. King
Harley H. King

Age 88, Harley was surrounded by his family when he died on August 31, 2020 at his home in Manson, WA. A man of faith, Harley walked with Jesus Christ throughout his life. Harley was interred in Old Leavenworth North Road Cemetery in Leavenworth, Washington.

Harley is survived by his wife Lanora; children Shannon, Terri, her husband Michael, and Dale; 13 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren; brothers Sam and Leroy, and many nieces and nephews.

Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at

www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
