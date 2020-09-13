Harley H. King
Age 88, Harley was surrounded by his family when he died on August 31, 2020 at his home in Manson, WA. A man of faith, Harley walked with Jesus Christ throughout his life. Harley was interred in Old Leavenworth North Road Cemetery in Leavenworth, Washington.
Harley is survived by his wife Lanora; children Shannon, Terri, her husband Michael, and Dale; 13 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren; brothers Sam and Leroy, and many nieces and nephews.
