|
|
Harley Kenneth Doak
Harley Doak passed away on December 16th, 2019 at the age of 84. At the time of his passing he was surrounded by his devoted wife Sharon and their loving daughter Jenny. Harley was born on November 21, 1935 in Ellensburg, WA. He was the fourth of five children, only survived by his sister Ramona. From high school, he was drafted into the Army and then on to Boeing where he later retired after 51 dedicated years, a title very few hold. In 1961 he was set up on a blind date and soon thereafter married Sharon Moline. Ten years later, they welcomed the adoption of their daughter and this year he and Sharon celebrated 58 years of marriage. He was the most loving, neighborly, kind man a community could ask for. Harley enjoyed the many wonderful meals Sharon prepared and was known more for his skills as a diner than a cook. He took great pleasure in gardening, fishing, helping Jenny in her restaurant, spending time with his nephew Scott & his family, giving treats to nearby dogs, and helping his neighbors with various projects.
The family kindly requests that any donation considerations in Harley's honor be made to your own favorite charity. On Sunday, January 19th at noon, there will be a celebration of Harley's life and the joy that he spread to many people. It will be held at Ray's Boathouse: 6049 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019