Harley Wahl
Harley Wahl passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in Shoreline, WA. Harley grew up in Shorewood Heights, Wisc. He did his residency in pediatrics at the University of Wash. following his Air Force service in 1968 he became a pediatrician and practiced in a partnership with Bill Forney and Bill Schnall.
Harley is survived by his sister JoAnn Wahl; wife Melinda (Rall); three children: Bryan, Erik and Amy; and three grandchildren: Krystian, Julian, and Harley.
A service will be held at
St. Dunstan's Church
722 N 145th St., Shoreline, WA
on June 29th, at 2:00 pm.
Please see further details:
www.beckstributecenter.com
Published in The Seattle Times from June 26 to June 27, 2019