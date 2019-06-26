Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harley Wahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harley Wahl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harley Wahl Obituary
Harley Wahl

Harley Wahl passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in Shoreline, WA. Harley grew up in Shorewood Heights, Wisc. He did his residency in pediatrics at the University of Wash. following his Air Force service in 1968 he became a pediatrician and practiced in a partnership with Bill Forney and Bill Schnall.

Harley is survived by his sister JoAnn Wahl; wife Melinda (Rall); three children: Bryan, Erik and Amy; and three grandchildren: Krystian, Julian, and Harley.

A service will be held at

St. Dunstan's Church

722 N 145th St., Shoreline, WA

on June 29th, at 2:00 pm.

Please see further details:

www.beckstributecenter.com
Published in The Seattle Times from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.