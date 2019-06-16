Harlie Alan Peterson



Harlie Alan Peterson, 98, passed away on May 15, 2019, in Los Altos, California. Harlie was born in Kansas City, Missouri on March 28, 1921 to Zora and Karl Peterson. An excellent swimmer and active in numerous sports, Harlie spent many hours at the Kansas City Athletic Club where he was a coach and lifeguard and where he met his first wife, Virginia Ann Stewart. As a high school junior, he set a state record in the 220-yard freestyle, and won multiple gold medals as a 90+ Masters Swimming competitor.



Harlie attended the University of Oregon but left to enlist in the Navy Air Corps when WWII began. He flew a variety of aircraft in the Pacific including the B-24 heavy bomber. The Navy awarded Harlie the Distinguished Flying Cross.



After leaving the service, Harlie was a test pilot for Goodyear Aircraft and Boeing, and oversaw the writing of the 737 instruction manual.



A gifted flight instructor, he was much beloved by the pilots for his real-world flying experience, and he loved to tell the engineers "what actually happens when you lose the cockpit cover at 20,000 feet."



Harlie loved the outdoors, and was famous for taking his family on hikes in the Cascades and breakfast picnics in the desert. He summited both Mt. Rainier and Mt. Whitney.



After retiring, Harlie lived in California and Oregon. He leaves behind three daughters, Karen Peterson Gerrior (Will) of Vashon, Ann Peterson Sheerer (Gary) of Los Altos, and Marcia Peterson of Seattle. In addition he leaves four grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. The family requests donations to charities in support of homeless veterans.