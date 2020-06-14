Harold A. Witte
Age 83, entered into rest on May 29, 2020 in Bellingham, WA surrounded by his family. Harold was born on July 9, 1936 in Seattle, WA to Arthur and Eva (Millman) Witte. He married the love of his life, Marlene (Francis) Witte on January 20, 1963 in Seattle, WA. He is survived by his son, Steven Witte of Shoreline; twin daughters, Cindi Witte of Long Beach, CA, Vicki Witte of Greeley, CO. Harold work as a clerk for over 20 years. He enjoyed bowling and loved to watch sports. He will be remembered most for being a happy, cheerful person; always looking at the positive side of life. Harold loved to laugh, and most of all, could talk about sports all day. Interment was held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bay View Cemetery, Langley, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.