Harold Charles Broman



Harold Broman was born in Seattle on December 29, 1934 to Ruth and Harold Broman. He passed away at home on August 4, 2020.



Harold was a loving teacher, a kind soul, a caring uncle and the beloved husband of Sharry Broman. He attended the University of Puget Sound, University of Washington, University of Mexico and belonged to Phi Delta Theta.



The family asks that donations in Harold's memory be made to Lake Washington United Methodist Church at 7525 132nd Ave NE, Kirkland, Washington 98033 to support their work with the homeless.



A celebration of Harold's life will be held at a future date.



A closing thought from Harold:



"And in the end, it's not the years in your life that count, it's the life in your years. (A. Lincoln)"



