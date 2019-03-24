Harold Deacy



Harold Deacy, 93, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Renton, Washington.



He is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Kathryn (Scheeler) Deacy in 2016. He leaves his five children Patrick (Theresa), Alice, Donald, Joanne, Jackie (Anthony Hardt), and his granddaughters Lauren (DJ) Weidner and Alex Deacy.



Harold was born in Renton, Washington, on August 11, 1925, the youngest of six children born to Anna and Michael Deacy. A lifelong member of Saint Anthony Catholic Church, he attended the parish school and O'Dea High School. He and some of his O'Dea classmates graduated early in the month of January 1944 to be drafted in World War II. He served in the U.S. Army in Europe through the end of the war. Harold was proud to have been a part of "The Greatest Generation."



Harold met Kathryn at Saint Anthony Church. They were married in the original (old) church on July 5, 1951. They raised their family in the Deacy family home (since 1925) across the street from the parish. Harold worked 30 years as an estimator at Pacific Car and Foundry Company in Renton. A lifelong fan of thoroughbred horseracing he worked 50+ years at Longacres Racetrack. In his retirement years, he volunteered with the parish Facilities Team and the Funeral Committee. He is also remembered for his many kindnesses to the Sisters of Charity living in the parish convent and to neighbors and friends.



A Rosary Vigil will be held April 4th at 7:30pm at Saint Anthony Church in Renton. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated there April 5th at 10:30am followed by a reception in the parish hall.



In lieu of flowers, donations welcome in his name to Saint Anthony Parish. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary