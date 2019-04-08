Resources More Obituaries for Harold Sutlief Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harold Everett Sutlief

Obituary Condolences Flowers Harold Everett Sutlief



Beloved husband, father



and grandfather.



Age 95. Born June 19, 1923, in Olathe, KS. Died March 26, 2019, at Wesley Homes, Lea Hill. Harold was the son of George William Sutlief and Elizabeth Barrett (Root) Sutlief of Olathe, KS. He married Margaret Elizabeth Hall December 1961, in Seattle, WA. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Tressa Mae Pitts (Ralph) of Olathe, KS, and son Michael Sutlief. Survived by his wife, first son Dr. Steven Sutlief (Robin Bliss), grandchildren Elissa Sutlief, Sabrina Sutlief, and step-grandchildren Mason and Alexa Bliss. He was an Eagle Scout and played trumpet in both his high school and town (Olathe) bands. Following graduation he received drafting skills at Finley Engineering College in Kansas City, MO. On Dec. 1941 he was hired by the Consolidated Vultee Aircraft Co. in San Diego, CA, as a draftsman, working on bomber and flying boat designs for two and a half years before entering the army at Ft. Mac Arthur, San Pedro, CA, in April 1944. He was a member of the 1284th Combat Engineer Battalion serving in both the European Theater and later in the Asiatic on Luzon in the Philippines. Harold graduated from Indiana Institute of Technology in 1949 with a BSEE degree and was a member of IOTA TAU KAPPA and Honorary Scholastic Society. He was employed by Boeing in Seattle from 1949 to 1989 as an avionic engineer and later in the automatic electronic test equipment design sector of the military airline division. This forty-year period included work on the B47 and B52 bombers, Minuteman, ICBM, Short Range Attach Missile (SRAM), AWACS, Satellite Programs, and the B-1B bomber.



He enjoyed snow skiing, hiking, high lake fishing, tennis, bowling, 1930 / 1940 big band music, trumpet solo records especially Raphael Mendez, working on crafts and in his workshop, and for a brief period raising angus cattle.



He was a fifty-year-plus member of the Seattle Mountaineers and a founding member of the Crystal Mountain Sky Faculty. He belonged to the Boeing Engineering Retiree Society (SPEEA / ERS) and Indiana Institute of Technology Alumni Society.



Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday 4/13/19 at Wesley Homes, Lea Hill.



Donations made in Harold's name can be sent to the Indiana Institute of Technology or the Seattle Mountaineers. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries