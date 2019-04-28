Resources More Obituaries for Harold Olsen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harold Fremont Ole Olsen

October 17, 1920 ~ April 12, 2019



some Funny things Happened



to this Farm Boy on the



Way into the Jet Age



Harold Fremont "Ole" Olsen passed away peacefully at Horizon House in Seattle on Friday April 12 2019. He was 98 and tired after a long fruitful life and just plain wore out.



Ole was born in Davenport, Washington on the family 320 acre wheat farm to Oscar Edgar and Dorothy Jane Sprowls Olsen October 17, 1920. Ole had jobs in town as a butcher, delivering newspapers and working at the gas station but he noticed that the best occupation during the depression times seemed to be the town lawyer. That left a lasting impression.



A three sport letterman at Davenport High school, Ole had the honor of naming the team the Gorillas, a name that remains today. And good grades afforded the opportunity to attend Washington State College, again a standout student. There he met Jeanne Luella Rounds, daughter of the College architect Fred G. Rounds. They graduated in 1942 and were to remain together for the next 70 years until Jeanne passed away in 2008.



Ole served in WWII in the Army Air Corp promoted to major and served three years in North Africa and Italy which included a Silver Star and Soldiers Medal. After the war he was able to attend Harvard Law School then returned to the Northwest landing at the firm of Holman & Sprague, now Perkins Coie. There he had the opportunity to join the jet age as Boeing was a primary client that Ole helped by creating the contracts to allow Boeing to sell the 707 and later models. He traveled extensively, ostensibly to work for Boeing, but really to golf, fish, ski, and travel with his much beloved wife Jeanne. He travels again with her now.



Ole was active in the Boy Scouts where sons Eric and Ron both made Eagle, a testament to his leadership. He became a horse trader to support daughter Maggie's herd of hunter jumpers, and fooled many a trout with a fly rod in places as far away as Canada, Alaska, New Zealand, and Russia. The family also embraced skiing, with many week long trips especially at the Silver Skis at Crystal Mt. Ole used his legal training to help create the Barker Ranch, a wetlands preservation project back in Eastern Washington that just so happens to also have a few ducks flying around. He was an avid golfer locally and on vacations abroad including Scotland and New Zealand. He was a long time member of the Seattle Golf Club, including a term as President.



Ole loved all his family, wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, and relatives from his ancestral homelands of Norway and Bohemia. He created many family trust accounts to be used for education. Ole served on the boards of the Museum of Flight, Northwest Hospital, and The WSU Foundation. If he wasn't the President he was the Chair of many committees dedicated to expanding those institutions most often with a goal of increasing accessibility and education.



Ole was predeceased by first wife Jeanne Rounds; by his second wife Shirley Holland a long time WSC friend; his sisters, Bea, Margie, and Dottie; and by his brother Bud. Ole is survived by his three children, Eric (Vicki), Ron (Masami) and Maggie (Kelly Taber) as well as four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. There are also many other relatives who benefitted under Ole's wings of guidance and education funding. He is sorely missed by them all.



Ole wrote a book, some Funny things Happened to this Farm Boy on the Way into the Jet Age. It is an inspiration to see how one of the Greatest Generation did it the hard way, with grace, honor, civility and love.



We want to thank his support team including his caregivers (especially Janet and Amy), Evergreen Hospice, Horizon House Supported Living staff and Dr. Paul Kassab who all made the process easier.



A celebration and memorial of



Ole's life will be held at the



Seattle Golf Club



on Sunday June 9, from Noon to 3:00pm. Please see https://www.elementalnw.com/obituaries/harold-fremont-olsen/50/ for expanded obituary and guestbook.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to his beloved WSU or the Museum of Flight.



