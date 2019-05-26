Harold G. Purkhiser



Harold G. Purkhiser passed away on May 16, 2019 at Foss Home Cottages where he had been a resident for the last 12 years.



Harold was born November 30, 1923 in Shell Rock, Minnesota to Norman and Stella Purkhiser. He moved to the Seattle area in 1948 and it was here in Seattle where he met and married Elizabeth "Betty" Mary Potteiger on August 29, 1952.



Harold was preceded in death by his sister Ilene Purkhiser, he is survived by his son Steve Harold Purkhiser of Des Moines.



Harold was devoted to his family, friends and his Lord, he was a long time member of Berean Bible Church in Shoreline.



Graveside services will be held at



Evergreen Washelli Memorial Park on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 at



Berean Bible Church.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Union Gospel Mission. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019