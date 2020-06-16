Harold Hansen
Age 92, of Bellevue, passed away on June 11, 2020. Born May 6, 1928 in Kent. Harold was a milkman in Bellevue and Seattle all of his working life and a school bus driver on Mercer Island in his retirement. He leaves behind his wife Carol of 58 years, 3 daughters Sande, Deborah, and Shari (Bob), 3 grandchildren Jesse, Sam and Grace, 2 great grandchildren, Piper and Jaxon, 2 sisters Betty Montgomery and Jean Sparks (Bill), and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sister Elna, brother Donald, and grandson Scott. There will be a viewing at Sunset Hills in Bellevue on June 18 from 12-4pm and a private family graveside ceremony on June 19, 2020. Rest In Peace partner!
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 16, 2020.