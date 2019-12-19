Home

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
at sea ceremony
Harold Jake Jacobs


1939 - 2019
Harold Jake Jacobs Obituary
Harold "Jake" Jacobs

Harold "Jake" Jacobs, 80, of Bainbridge Island, WA, passed away on November 23, 2019. Born on September 28, 1939 to Leland and Jennie (Jansa) Jacobs in St. Paul, MN, Jake went on to serve in the US Navy for 23 years, and retired a CWO4. During this time, Jake married the love of his life, Dorothy Eldridge. After retiring from the US Navy, Jake worked at University Prep as a transportation manager. In his spare time, Jake was active in girls fast pitch softball as a pitching coach. Jake is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Dorothy. Jake's memory will live on with his sons, Allen and Lee of Suquamish, WA, and Andrew of Broken Arrow, OK; daughter, Lisa Red of Olympia, WA; and Kerrie Adams and family of Snohomish, WA.

A scattering at sea ceremony for Jake's ashes will be held on Friday, January 3 at 10:00am. An online memorial can be seen at

www.lewischapel.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
