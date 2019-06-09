Harold James Beaughan



1924 ~ 2019



Harold Beaughan, a man with a warm smile for everyone and an easy hearty laugh passed away on May 14, 2019 at age 95. Harold was born in Idaho, but spent the majority of his life in Seattle where he was a proud graduate of Lincoln High, playing many sports and lettering in track.



Harold served his country in the Pacific Campaign, member of the US Coast Guard during WWII. Once honorably discharged, Harold met Betty Jean at a local soda shop where she made him his favorite chocolate milkshakes-- they were married for 61 years.



Harold was father to two children, Linda and David, and has many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Harold worked for 43 years in the bakery sales business where he developed many friendships. He was a master at engaging anyone in conversation and he had a knack for making people smile. Harold will be missed by many.



For Tuesday 6/11 service information: www.Washelli.com Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary