Harold John Hansen

Harold John Hansen Obituary
Harold John Hansen

December 4, 1929 ~ April 17, 2020

Harold ("Swede") had a good run. He was born in Minneapolis, MN in 1929, graduating from South High School in 1948. He was a proud graduate of Augsburg University in 1952, then served in the US Army from 1952 - 1954. He married the love of his life, Lois, in Arlington Virginia and began working for GSA shortly thereafter. He spent much of his career buying & selling real estate for GSA and travelled often - as part of his career, and also as a hobby. He was a long-time member of the Sons of Norway, and Messiah Lutheran Church. He died peacefully at Wesley Homes Lea Hill at age 90. Harold lived a full life, and never forgot a friend. He will be remembered dearly by his family & friends for his intelligence, wit, kindness, generosity and true Norwegian spirit.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, and grandson Wiley. He is survived by son David; daughters Pam, Micki (Larry) and Amy (Glen); grandchildren Erin, Mitch (Caitlin), Niall, Hayley, and Kanani; four great-grandchildren, & two great-great grandchildren.

He will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery; memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: COVID-19 research at Gates Philanthropy Partners (gatesfoundation.org/philanthropypartners), or a Tribute Gift to Wesley Homes (wesleychoice.org), or to the . You are invited to sign Harold's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020
