|
|
Harold (Hal) M. Mozer
Born: 04/27/1927 ~ Died: 12/26/2019
Hal Mozer, 92, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019. He had lived in the Seattle area since 1955. He was employed by CH2M-Hill as a consulting electrical power engineer until his retirement.
Harold Morton Mozer was born to Gertrude and Abe Mozer on April 27, 1927 in Omaha Nebraska. His father passed away when Hal was 18 months old. He was raised by his mother and maternal grandmother. Hal graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln as an electrical engineer in 1948. He immediately moved to Portland Oregon where he accepted a job at the Bonneville Power Administration. He worked in the Chief Engineer's office. When his boss decided to become a consultant in Seattle, he asked Hal to join his firm. By then Hal had married Susan Rubin and started a family. They moved to Bellevue, WA. The small firm was absorbed by CH2M (later becoming CH2M-Hill). Hal retired in 1993. During the last year of his life, Hal and Sue, lived at Horizon House in Seattle.
Hal was politically active, supported professional organizations and many non-profits. He loved to travel (visited all 7 continents), loved jazz music and until his body didn't allow, he loved to dance. He and Sue could dance circles around people half their age. He was an avid photographer, SCUBA diver and the family computer guru. He was also very involved in SeniorNet (as an instructor, curriculum coordinator & webmaster) and SeniorTech of Puget Sound (founder & Past Chairman).
Hal is survived by his wife of 69+ years, 3 children, Anne, David & Nanci and 6 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Planned Parenthood, PATH or Pacific Science Center. Sign Hal's online Guest Book @ www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020