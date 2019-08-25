|
Harold Vickrey
Harold Vickrey died on April 3rd from the effects of Alzheimer's disease.
Born on March 8, 1930 to Russell Vickrey, and Sarah (Pinkerton) Vickrey, Harold was the 4th generation of his mother's family to call Kent home. He told his family to the end, he never wanted to live anywhere else.
In November of 1954, Harold opened Kent's first drive-in restaurant, "Harold's Royal Freeze," on Smith Street in Kent, with subsequent locations known as "Harold's Drive-In." Harold employed generations of Kent teenagers, supported local sports teams, and created a gathering place for the community.
In 1992, Harold retired from the drive-in business, and once again worked for the Kent School District, eventually as Head Custodian at Kentridge High School, retiring in 2016, shortly before his 86th birthday, and his diagnosis of Alzheimer's.
Harold was blessed to be loved by so many in his community. Dad was a good, decent, honest person; always optimistic, with a friendly smile. As so many people witnessed over the years, he had an incredible work ethic. He is so missed.
Harold is survived by his wife of 69 years, Murial; children, Tom Vickrey, Hood Canal, Terry Vickrey (Tazia), Salt Lake City, Utah, and Jamie Vickrey (Svetlana), Kent; brother, Russell Vickrey (June) of Mercer Island, and his sister, Carolyn (Lee) Green, of Roy. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Donations can be made in Harold's name to the Kent Historical Society, or the scholarship fund for the Kent School District.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019