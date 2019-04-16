|
Harold W. Lapthorne, Jr.
Age 86, passed away peacefully on the evening of April 2, 2019. Scott, as he was known by family and friends, was born on November 15, 1932 in Jerome, Arizona to Harold and Isabel Lapthorne. Scott is survived by his children; Pamela Caswell, Roger Lapthorne, Robert Lapthorne, Penny Tingstad.
For full obituary please see Price-Helton Funeral Home website: https://priceheltonfuneralhome.com/obituary/harold-lapthorne-/
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019