Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
5050 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA
Harriet Emily Goins Obituary
Harriet Emily Goins

Born April 19, 1920 in Long Branch, New Jersey; died October 18, 2019 in Seattle.

Harriet is survived by her children, Eileen Gray (Thomas), Kathleen Campbell, Richard Goins (Cynthia), David Goins, Annemarie Stewart (Dennis); grandchildren, Bridget, Grant, Thomas, Ryan, Anna, Andrea, Tahj, Amir, and Xavier; 4 great-grandchildren; and a large extended family with many friends, including AKA sorority sisters.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry; son, William J. McFarlin, and son-in-law, Kevin Campbell.

A Funeral Mass will be held on

Thursday, November 7 at 11am at Blessed Sacrament Church

5050 8th Ave NE, Seattle, 98105

Interment, Calvary Cemetery

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019
