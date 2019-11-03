|
|
Harriet Emily Goins
Born April 19, 1920 in Long Branch, New Jersey; died October 18, 2019 in Seattle.
Harriet is survived by her children, Eileen Gray (Thomas), Kathleen Campbell, Richard Goins (Cynthia), David Goins, Annemarie Stewart (Dennis); grandchildren, Bridget, Grant, Thomas, Ryan, Anna, Andrea, Tahj, Amir, and Xavier; 4 great-grandchildren; and a large extended family with many friends, including AKA sorority sisters.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry; son, William J. McFarlin, and son-in-law, Kevin Campbell.
A Funeral Mass will be held on
Thursday, November 7 at 11am at Blessed Sacrament Church
5050 8th Ave NE, Seattle, 98105
Interment, Calvary Cemetery
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019