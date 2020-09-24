1/
Harriet Francis Caso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriet Francis Caso

Born on November 16, 1920 ~ Passed on September 12. 2020

She almost made 100. Born to Harry and Ethel Grafton in Hillman City and graduated from Franklin High School. She was married to Peter Caso for 65 years and had 3 children, Gretchen, Danny, and Nina and several grand and great-grandchildren.

Harriet was a proud Seattleite who loved to read. She was a good woman and will be sorely missed. R.I.P. Mom.

Remembrances may be made to the Seattle Public Library.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved