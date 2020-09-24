Harriet Francis Caso



Born on November 16, 1920 ~ Passed on September 12. 2020



She almost made 100. Born to Harry and Ethel Grafton in Hillman City and graduated from Franklin High School. She was married to Peter Caso for 65 years and had 3 children, Gretchen, Danny, and Nina and several grand and great-grandchildren.



Harriet was a proud Seattleite who loved to read. She was a good woman and will be sorely missed. R.I.P. Mom.



Remembrances may be made to the Seattle Public Library.



