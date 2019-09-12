|
Harriet Julia Maher
Age 84, Harriet passed away peacefully in her home on September 9, 2019. Born in Whitefish Montana, February 7,
1935. Moved to Seattle in the early 50s and married Raymond A. Maher of Everett, WA.
Harriet is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, and daughter Nancy, and survived by son: Michael Maher, daughters: Sheila Maher, Patty Maher, and Carla Weller. Grandchildren: Jesse Maher, Jemma Uribarris, Sean Maher, Lindsey Weller, Nathan Weller, & Megan Weller. Harriet will be interred at Bonney Watson, Washington Memorial Park.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019