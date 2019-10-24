Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Woods Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet Woods Campbell Obituary
Harriet Woods Campbell

Harriet died 10-6-2019 at age 98. She was born in Cincinnati in 1921 to Andrew Alfred Woods Jr.

and Jeanette Craig Woods. She graduated from Bryn Mawr College in 1943, worked as a code breaker during World War II, and

attended Tulane Law School. She married Daniel Siebern Campbell in 1947. They lived in Cincinnati until she moved to Horizon House in Seattle in 2007.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Ernie Bemis) of Albuquerque and Cynthia (Michael Kimmey) of Seattle, her brother James Brison Woods of New Orleans, and grandsons Philip Kimmey of Seattle, Peter Kimmey (Kristen) of Los Angeles and Daniel Bower of New York City. Inurnment will be in Cincinnati.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.