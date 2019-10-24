|
|
Harriet Woods Campbell
Harriet died 10-6-2019 at age 98. She was born in Cincinnati in 1921 to Andrew Alfred Woods Jr.
and Jeanette Craig Woods. She graduated from Bryn Mawr College in 1943, worked as a code breaker during World War II, and
attended Tulane Law School. She married Daniel Siebern Campbell in 1947. They lived in Cincinnati until she moved to Horizon House in Seattle in 2007.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Ernie Bemis) of Albuquerque and Cynthia (Michael Kimmey) of Seattle, her brother James Brison Woods of New Orleans, and grandsons Philip Kimmey of Seattle, Peter Kimmey (Kristen) of Los Angeles and Daniel Bower of New York City. Inurnment will be in Cincinnati.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019