Harriet Zena Schulman



Born September 10, 1936, New York, daughter of Nathan & Thelma



Stander, ne;e Ziswasser. Passed August 17, 2020, Seattle WA without issue, service pending. Portrait artist; graduated Brooklyn College. Beloved Providence Mt. St. Vincent preschool volunteer a.k.a. Goldilocks, Big Bad Wolf, etc. Preceded in death by husband Milton Alan Schulman.



