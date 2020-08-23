Harriett Florence Houghton Guldahl
On July 28, 2020, Harriett Florence Houghton Guldahl passed away peacefully at Northwest Hospital, Seattle. She was 92.
Harriett, the oldest of four siblings, was born in Portland, OR on June 5, 1928 to Janice and Dwight Houghton. When Harriett was eight, the family moved to the small orchard town of Medford, Oregon. While a student at Medford High, she studied piano, sang in choir and loved history. After graduation in 1946, she attended Willamette University and later Washington University/Central Institute for the Deaf in St. Louis, earning a BS in Speech & Hearing. While at WU she met a handsome work-study student from Norway named Alf Guldahl. She helped him learn English while he taught her Norwegian, and they soon married at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Medford in 1955. Later, after living in Norway for a year, they moved back to the U.S., making North Seattle their permanent home. For a short time, Harriett taught hearing impaired children in Seattle before becoming a full-time mom to the first of her four children.
Harriett was known to everyone as a kind and thoughtful soul and forever positive even in times of difficulty. Harriett actively volunteered as Camp Fire group leader and Cub Scout den mother and would cheerfully offer to pitch in when she saw other needs. Always encouraging, she was a mentor by her good example, sound advice and non-judgmental nature. Her lifelong appreciation for music, shared by Alf, was an inspiration to her children. The sound of practicing instruments filled the house for many years. Harriett was quite talented in a variety of art and needlework. She loved birdwatching, biographies, PBS and, with her husband, tending their exceptionally well-kept yard. With love and pride, she and Alf made a tradition of preparing the Norwegian Christmas Eve dinner, including their homemade Scandinavian cookies, for extended family and friends. For 25 years she was a retail associate at the Northgate Bon Marche' (Macy's). After retirement she took trips around the U.S. to research family genealogy and journeyed with Alf to Norway for visits with family.
Harriett will be missed by, her children - Anitra Nicol, Peshastin, WA; Erik (Cindy), Seattle; Martin (Lan Vuu), Salt Lake City, UT; Ellen Eastgate (Steve), Shoreline, WA; her grandchildren - Colton, Chandra, Audra and Mason Nicol; Emily and Janelle Guldahl; and Sara and Maria Eastgate; her sister, Marcia Padgham (Richard), Atlanta, GA; her brother, David Houghton (Debi), Portland, OR; seven great-grandchildren and many cherished nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by Alf, her beloved husband of 49 years; her son-in-law Stephen Nicol; and her sister and brother-in-law Janny Lou & Elmer McDade, Ukiah, CA.
We will all treasure the memory of Harriett's calm demeanor, gentle laugh and contagious smile. Special thanks to the staff at Sunrise of Northgate for their loving and attentive care during her last three years. A family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Washelli, Seattle on September 12th, 2020, 12:00. A donation in Harriett's name may be made to a charity of choice
