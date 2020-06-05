Harris Joseph Seckel
Harry was born on September 19, 1927 and passed into Heaven on January 6, 2020. Waiting for him were his wife Bonnie-Nola, brother, Ronald, parents Harris and Verna, much beloved Aunt Willya and best friend, Jim.
He is survived by his children; Judith (Paul), Timothy (Janet), Dana Mike (Caroline); 12 Much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was drafted at age 17 for World War II. After the war, he received a Bachelor's degree from Western Washington University, and a Masters degree from University of Puget Sound. Harry taught school for many, many years. During the early years, he taught in Index, Bainbridge Island, and Morton. He spent the vast majority of his career in the Federal Way School District. He was a Mason, a proud VFW member, and a long time member of All Saints Lutheran Church.
He was interned at Woodlawn Cemetery with military honors in January.
He was interned at Woodlawn Cemetery with military honors in January.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.