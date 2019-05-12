Harrison Wayne Jenks



Harrison "Harry" Wayne Jenks passed peacefully on April 29, 2019. He was born in Seattle, Washington on January 22, 1937 to Harrison Calvin Jenks and Margaret (Bergstrom) Jenks. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister Marilyn Dahlke. He was a proud graduate in the Class of 1954 Ballard High School. Harrison was a 1958 graduate of U of W where he was Chi Psi Fraternity Brother. In 1958, he married Marilynn McKinley. They have three children; Tamera, Thomas, and Terry, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. The family resided in Seattle, San Jose, and Stockton while Harrison worked for American Can Company. The family moved to Beaverton when Harrison was employed by Coca Cola. In 1977, the family moved to Tacoma when Harrison was hired by Heidelberg Brewing Company. He was transferred to Rainier Brewery in Seattle where he worked until he retired in 1997. In retirement, Harrison and Marilynn enjoyed spending time at their Whidbey Island home. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to . Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019