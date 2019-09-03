|
Harry Ambrose Reynolds
May 28, 1923 ~ August 4, 2019
Harry A. Reynolds, a long-time Seattle resident, had recently moved to Acacia Creek Retirement Community in Union City, CA. He peacefully passed away at Washington Hospital in Fremont, CA on August 4, 2019 at the age of 96, after a short illness. Harry was born to Hugh and Mildred Reynolds and grew up in Pittsburgh, Pa. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine (Minotto-Forte) in 1985. Harry is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Jo and Charles Goddard. He will be greatly missed by his 2 grandsons, 6 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.
Harry will be laid to rest on Sat., Sept 7, 2019 at 2:00pm at Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in SeaTac. Please meet in the Mortuary lobby at 1:45pm for a short walk to the graveside service. A celebration of life will follow in the chapel.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 3, 2019