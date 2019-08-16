|
Harry C. Cameron
Born 7-23-1929 ~ Died 7-17-2019
Survived by wife, Flora Adams; children, Mike Cameron, Mona Cameron Johnen, Matt Dearinger; grandchildren, Lindsay Davis (Joe Jordan), Alex Johnen; great granddaughter, Alora Jordan; granddog, Belle.
Graduated Cleveland High School, attended CWCE, Ellensburg WA. Served in Korea with the United States Navy. Taught music, played sax, clarinet and piano, retail manager, locksmith and engraver. In 1988, his high school band, the Kings of Swing, reunited and performed in Russia.
Remembrances may be made to C.A. R.E.S., a no-kill pet shelter, (www.buriencares.org)
