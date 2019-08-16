Home

Harry C. Cameron

Harry C. Cameron Obituary
Harry C. Cameron

Born 7-23-1929 ~ Died 7-17-2019

Survived by wife, Flora Adams; children, Mike Cameron, Mona Cameron Johnen, Matt Dearinger; grandchildren, Lindsay Davis (Joe Jordan), Alex Johnen; great granddaughter, Alora Jordan; granddog, Belle.

Graduated Cleveland High School, attended CWCE, Ellensburg WA. Served in Korea with the United States Navy. Taught music, played sax, clarinet and piano, retail manager, locksmith and engraver. In 1988, his high school band, the Kings of Swing, reunited and performed in Russia.

Remembrances may be made to C.A. R.E.S., a no-kill pet shelter, (www.buriencares.org)
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
