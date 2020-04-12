Home

Harry C. Hendricks

Harry C. Hendricks Obituary
Harry C. Hendricks

August 20, 1930 ~ April 6, 2020

Harry passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020, after several years battling kidney disease. All funeral plans are on hold until a celebration can be planned to include all his family and friends. His final resting place will be at Tahoma National Cemetery with his wife Nancy.

www.emmickfunerals.com - Emmick Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020
