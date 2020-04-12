|
|
Harry C. Hendricks
August 20, 1930 ~ April 6, 2020
Harry passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020, after several years battling kidney disease. All funeral plans are on hold until a celebration can be planned to include all his family and friends. His final resting place will be at Tahoma National Cemetery with his wife Nancy.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020