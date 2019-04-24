Home

Harry C. Phillips

Harry C. Phillips Obituary
Harry C. Phillips

Harry C. Phillips, 100, died in Sun City, AZ on April 6, 2019 from Alzheimer's. He is survived by his wife Yvonne of 38 years, son Allan of Bellingham, WA; grandchildren Kristen (James) of Mt. Vernon, WA, Jeffery of Bellingham, WA and five great-grandchildren. Harry was employed for Pacific Northwest Bell for 36 years.

Funeral mass will be held at

11:00 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019

at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 15800 N. Del Webb Blvd. Sun City, AZ. Interment to follow at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Condolences may be shared at https://www.menkefuneralhome.com/
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
