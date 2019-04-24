|
Harry C. Phillips
Harry C. Phillips, 100, died in Sun City, AZ on April 6, 2019 from Alzheimer's. He is survived by his wife Yvonne of 38 years, son Allan of Bellingham, WA; grandchildren Kristen (James) of Mt. Vernon, WA, Jeffery of Bellingham, WA and five great-grandchildren. Harry was employed for Pacific Northwest Bell for 36 years.
Funeral mass will be held at
11:00 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019
at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 15800 N. Del Webb Blvd. Sun City, AZ. Interment to follow at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Condolences may be shared at https://www.menkefuneralhome.com/
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019