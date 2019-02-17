|
|
Harry Crawford Applewhite
Reverend Harry Crawford Applewhite died while visiting his Port Townsend home with his wife Merrily Applewhite on Monday morning, February 4, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1217 6th Avenue in Seattle on Saturday, February 23rd at 11:00 AM.
Should friends desire, contri-butions can be made to The Seattle Art Museum or The Seattle Men's Chorus. Sign Harry's Guest Book @ www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 17, 2019