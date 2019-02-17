Home

Harry Crawford Applewhite

Harry Crawford Applewhite Obituary
Harry Crawford Applewhite

Reverend Harry Crawford Applewhite died while visiting his Port Townsend home with his wife Merrily Applewhite on Monday morning, February 4, 2019.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1217 6th Avenue in Seattle on Saturday, February 23rd at 11:00 AM.

Should friends desire, contri-butions can be made to The Seattle Art Museum or The Seattle Men's Chorus. Sign Harry's Guest Book @ www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 17, 2019
