Harry Lee Cummings Jr., 94, distinguished architect in the Greater Seattle Area, died suddenly at home in Kirkland on January 29, 2019. Harry was born in Conway, Arkansas to Harry Cummings Sr. and Gladys Tabor Cummings on July 10, 1924, and grew up in Oskaloosa, Iowa, where his father was a popular teacher at the local high school. He attended Iowa State University for one year before enlisting in the Army Air Corps, serving from 1943 to 1945. While in the military, Harry read Frank Lloyd Wright's autobiography, which inspired him to pursue a career in architecture.



After he was discharged, Harry resumed college and married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Colette Fitch, on June 11, 1947. The newlyweds honeymooned on remote Spotted Bear Lookout near Kalispell, Montana spotting for forest fires. Harry graduated with a BA in Architecture at Iowa State, then completed an MA in Urban Design at Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan in June 1950. He was one of ten graduate students accepted at Cranbrook to study under the renowned Finnish architect Eliel Saarinen, who passed away in July 1950, just weeks after Harry graduated. Harry's first job out of school was as a draftsman for the Wrightian architect Alden Dow in Midland, Michigan. But Harry dreamed of having his own firm, and after two summers in Montana-1946 as a smokejumper and 1947 on Spotted Bear Lookout-was captivated by the Northwest. In September 1954 Harry brought the family-now including three children and another one on the way-out to Seattle, then a few months later to Kirkland on New Year's day 1955.



Harry worked briefly for several of Seattle's larger architectural firms before opening his own office in 1956 in the old East Side Journal Building in Kirkland. This was the beginning of a remarkable career spanning over 50 years on the Eastside and in the Greater Seattle Area. Sometimes in partnership but more often on his own, Cummings Associates Architects designed and supervised the construction of hundreds of projects large and small throughout the region including health care clinics, recreational facilities, government projects, office buildings, and especially public schools. Cummings Associates designed 40 schools for the Lake Washington School District alone, and well over 1,000 projects in the course of his career. The firm grew in size and prestige to become the 22nd largest architectural firm in the Puget Sound region with some 27 employees. Noteworthy projects include the Lake Washington Institute of Technology (LWTech) and the east wing of the Hall Health Center on the University of Washington campus.



Harry was an "old school architect"-more familiar with a T-square and drafting table than a CAD workstation. He was also generous to a fault, and believed in giving back to the community. He dedicated many hours to pro bono projects for the City of Kirkland and other worthy groups. Harry served on the faculty of the College of Architecture and Urban Design at the University of Washington in the 1960s, and taught a blueprint reading class for the adult education program in Kirkland in the 1970s.



As the quintessential Seattle transplant, Harry loved the Northwest for its recreational opportunities-camping, backpacking, canoeing, and boating. He enjoyed time with his boys through involvement in Indian Guides (now Y-Guides) and as Scoutmaster of Troop 424, and traveled extensively with his wife in Finland, Europe, Russia, China, and Japan. Especially in retirement, Harry liked nothing more than watching the migration of gray whales past their little place at Depoe Bay on the Oregon coast.



Harry's greatest love was his own family. He is survived by his wife of 72 years Joyce, his six children: Robert (Yoko Ichoda), Alice (Jim Rutherford), Mark (Beatrix Stark), Tom (Wendeline Leadem), Ann (Masood Mahdieh), and John (Stacy Norton); 12 grandchildren: Warren, Sara, Vanessa, Mark, Daniel, Larissa, Katie, Casey, Paul, Hannah, Hayley, and Nicholas; and 7 great grandchildren: Emerson, Rylyn, Quentin, Noah, Mateo, Wyatt, and Kimberly.



A celebration of Harry's life will be held at a future date, and interment will follow at Kirkland Cemetery. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019