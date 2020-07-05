Harry "Steve" Dye



March 13, 1938 ~ June 24, 2020



A loving son, husband, father, and grandpa, Steve, 82, lived in Bothell, passed away peacefully June 24, 2020. He was born in Seattle to Harry B. and Barbara Stevenson Dye.



He lettered all four years playing basketball at O'Dea High School,



freshman basketball and graduated from the University of Washington.



He married his college sweetheart Sheila Pollard, December, 1961 in Seattle. Worked for Prestige Optics for 40 years. He enjoyed traveling with family, friends and Summers at Lake Roesiger. He built our home in Bellevue and loved home and yard projects.He liked to bike with the Krazy Spokers, skiing Washington Mountains, boating the San Juan's, fishing and enjoyed all sports especially the Huskies and Seahawks. He was loved by all, especially when he made popcorn. He was kind, patient, helpful, happy, loved his job and those around him.



He is survived by his wife, Sheila, son Jeff (Tina), WA, granddaughters, Kelsey Salle, (Dominic), Lindsay Dye, daughter Shawnna Dye, WA; brother of Bob and Tom Dye. Always interested in what was happening with brothers, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. A member of St. Teresa of Calcutta, Woodinville, and laid to rest at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery.



Remembrances may be made to St. Vincent de Paul at St. Teresa of Calcutta, or the YMCA, Northshore Branch. Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories going to Becks Tribute Center website.



