Harry E. Mills, Jr.
Harry E. Mills, Jr. was born in Seattle on February 24, 1924, to Harry E. Mills and Jean Davidson Mills. He died at home, surrounded by his family, on April 6, 2020, at the age of 96. Harry was raised in the Wallingford neighborhood of Seattle, and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1942. He began college at Washington State University, but joined the Navy when his education was interrupted by World War II. He returned to graduate and was proud to be a lifelong Coug. Harry spent his career as an architect, specializing in hospitals, and was a partner in the Seattle firm, Mills, John and Rigdon.
Harry married Eloise Piedalue in 1950 and they enjoyed 68 years of marriage, most of it spent on Bainbridge Island, where they raised four children, played golf, and made many life-long friends.
Even in his final months, Harry was a sharp and witty raconteur, with an amazing memory for people, places, sports, and music. He loved to banter with friends and family, and reminisce with old friends.
Harry was preceded in death by Eloise in January 2019. He is survived by his four children, Kate, Mike, Mary, and Chris, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Remembrances can be made to Housing Resources Bainbridge.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020