Harry "Ed" Smith
Harry Edwin "Ed" Smith, born March 12, 1921 in Seattle, WA, died on November 7, 2019 in Redmond, WA. The son of Harry Edwin Smith Sr. and Eunice Wakelee Smith of Seattle, Ed was a Seattle resident through graduation from Roosevelt High School (1939) and the University of Washington (1943), where he was in Phi Beta Kappa, Delta Epsilon, and the editor of the Tyee yearbook. In March 1943 he entered the army on active duty, in June married JoAnn Batterton of Seattle, and in December shipped out to the South Pacific theater, where he served from Guadalcanal to Tokyo. In 1946 he returned to Seattle from Japan and started employment with Travelers Insurance Company. In 1954 Ed was transferred to the Tacoma office, and in 1956 to the Travelers home office in Hartford, CT, where he moved with JoAnn and their young sons Stephen and Roger.
Ed lived in West Hartford, CT, for 46 years, retiring from Travelers in 1986. Ed remained in active army reserve units in Washington and then Connecticut, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1968. He also maintained a lifelong interest in Japan, visiting there several times with JoAnn and keeping up relationships with Japanese friends. An avid craftsman, Ed enjoyed woodworking, string and plastic constructions, and origami. Ed and JoAnn returned to Washington in 2002 to be near family, residing in the Emerald Heights retirement community in Redmond.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years JoAnn (Batterton), sister Susan McComb and brother Burns Smith. Ed is survived by son Stephen R. Smith (Linda Lewis) and grandson Tobias J. Smith, and son Roger W. Smith; nephews Russell McComb (Dee), Douglas McComb, David Smith (Jody), and Dixon Smith (Judy); and nieces Caroline Buckmaster (Dennis) and Rosanne Lewis (Richard).
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019